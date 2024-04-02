The Amazing Race 36 episode 4 sneak peek: Dancing in Medellín

When The Amazing Race 36 episode 4 arrives on CBS in a couple of days, the remaining teams are going to be staying put in Colombia. To be specific, the city of Medellín is going to be center stage for what lies ahead, and we are anticipating that a lot of drama is ahead.

So what will be center stage for this episode? Well, let’s just say that teams are going to get lost on multiple occasions, and that they will all be pretty bunched up at times.

If you head over to the official The Amazing Race YouTube Channel, you can get a better sense of what lies ahead here — and that includes frustration starting to settle in for Amber & Vince as the two of them struggle with communication and running at the same pace. They’ve been bickering on and off for a few episodes now and by virtue of that, we’re starting to think that this is going to be what ends up doing them in.

Meanwhile, we also get a taste in these previews of at least one of the other challenges — following choreography! Yes, this has been on about a dozen or so seasons of the show (if not more), but isn’t it always fun? We tend to think so, mostly because there’s a real chance to see things go awry and also for it to be a big equalizer. That is the #1 thing that we’d like to see change on the show at this point, as we’ve basically watched the same few people dominate at the top of the pack. Sure, this could very well happen regardless, but why not up the ante and try to at least create a certain element of challenge? At the very least, this feels like something that you have to consider.

