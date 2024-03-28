The Amazing Race 36 episode 4 preview: Off to Medellín

As you prepare in order to see The Amazing Race 36 episode 4 on CBS next week, there is so much to be excited about here!

So, where do we start? Well, the show is staying put it Colombia, albeit to a slightly different location. There are of course more challenges coming, and we just hope that some of the remaining teams are comfortable with heights! If they aren’t … well, let’s just say that there are going to be some problems.

To learn a little more right now, check out the full The Amazing Race 36 episode 4 synopsis below:

“Those Who Wander Are Not Lost” – Teams paraglide their way to the start of this leg in Medellín, Colombia where they must choose between detours ‘getting in sync’ or ‘decoding a rebus puzzle,’ on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, April 3 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Based on the promo…

It seems like Michelle (of Michelle & Sean) is going to have some real challenges during the Roadblock, but we’re still hoping that she gets it together! These two feel like the perfect underdogs to root for this season, mostly in that despite their mistakes and/or Sean’s fear of heights, they’ve found a way to communicate and keep pushing.

On the flip side, are Amber & Vinny officially now in the fighting couple of the season territory? Sometimes, watching teams bicker is fun … but their bickering just doesn’t feel playful, and at one point, it leads to Amber being in tears. Yes, the money is life-changing and everyone on the show is competitive, but is the show worth doing if you are not enjoying the journey?

What are you the most excited to see moving into The Amazing Race 36 episode 4?

Who are you rooting for right now? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

