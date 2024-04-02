Evil season 4 spoilers: EP hypes answers during final episodes

As many of you may be aware at this point, Evil season 4 is going to be the final one over on Paramount+. There are tough things about this but, at the same time, we’re glad that there are opportunities to film some extra episodes and by virtue of that, provide some closure. Of course, once upon a time this was not something that was guaranteed! We have to be grateful for the addition, even if there is a major part of us that wishes there was a proper season 5.

Technically, we suppose we could say that we’d love to see as many seasons of a show like this as possible. How can we not, given everything that we’ve had a chance to see from top to bottom here?

Speaking on what you can expect to see moving forward to TVLine, executive producer Robert King made it clear that there are a few major mysteries that are going to get answers moving forward — you don’t have to worry about that:

“You’ll know who The 60 are … You’ll know about the fate of Leland, and you’ll know what has happened to that baby that is the product of that egg belonging to Kristen and [Leland].”

Now, of course are these going to be answers that make everyone happy? That is a completely separate question and of course, a hard one to really figure out here, all things considered. Final seasons are a pretty tricky thing in that there is not a single guaranteed way that you can expect to see them end … and we don’t anticipate all that much different taking place here.

We just know that with both Evil as well as the DNA of the Kings in general, it is fair to anticipate that there are going to be some episodes coming that are shocking and deliver all sorts of great stuff.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

