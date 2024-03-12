Evil season 4: More on filming for final episodes

Over the past couple of months, a great deal has changed leading up to the eventual arrival of Evil season 4 over on Paramount+. After all, consider some of the following. Originally, there was no indication that this was going to be the final season. However, that was announced earlier this year and within that, four additional episodes were ordered to better tie the series up. This is causing the cast and crew to go back into production and hopefully, this will lead to a fitting send-off to this bizarre but incredibly entertaining story.

So how much work is left filming some of these episodes? If you are curious about that, we are certainly happy to help.

In a new post on her Instagram Stories, actress Katja Herbers makes it clear that there are “a couple of months” left to go in shooting the upcoming episodes. By our own math here, it feels like production is going to be wrapping up right around the same time that the show is actually premiering, and that sort of symmetry does feel right at the end of the day here. Our hope is certainly that moving into the next batch of peoples we do see some sort of closure, but also a willingness to continue to make this show as weird and wacky as we could have possibly wanted. This is a big part of what has made it so entertaining over the years, and the last thing we would ever want is for that to change.

For now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that within the next couple of months, there are a few more previews released, whether it be sneak peeks for the first few episodes or a longer trailer, one that better sets the stage for what is coming.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

