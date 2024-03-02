Evil season 5: Show EPs not shopping series around at present

For those who have not heard, Evil season 4 is going to be the final one at Paramount+ — and it is a hard pill to swallow. This show has only gotten better and better over time, and we appreciate how executive producers Robert and Michelle King were willing to send this series down all sorts of weird roads. This is certainly something that we wish more shows out there were willing to do.

Now, the good news is that Paramount+ ordered four additional episodes to bring this season order to 14, and to give the show proper closure. Do we still want a season 5? Sure, but it does not appear as though that is the focus at present.

Speaking on THR’s TV’s Top 5 podcast, Robert King noted that they “have not [had conversations about selling the show somewhere else].” Why? Per Michelle, “we’re just focused on making that last fifth season as satisfying to the audience and to ourselves — and the actors — as we can.”

Of course, we absolutely understand that, especially there are no guarantees that another network or streaming service would even pick them up. Of course, we personally think that a place like Netflix would do rather well with this show, but they have their own separate history of canceling things far too soon and we can’t just sit here and necessarily ignore that. There are problems almost no matter where you bring a show like this! With that, really the biggest thing that we should do is just prepare for a season 4 that is creepy, intense, and well-written — and that we get a specific premiere date beyond the month of May soon.

After all, wouldn’t it be nice to actually circle something a little bit more individual on the calendar? We do tend to think so!

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion on Evil and what the future holds

What do you most want to see on Evil season 4?

Are you still sad that there is no apparent season 5 coming? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







