Evil season 4 teaser trailer hypes up the dark things ahead

In the event you did not know already, Evil season 4 is officially set to premiere on Paramount+ in May — that’s the good news. The bad news is that this will be the final batch of episodes. sure, we could rejoice in the notion that the streaming service has handed the series another four episodes to wrap up loose ends, but it felt like there was so much more story to tell!

Ultimately, this is one of those shows that is almost impossible to predict thanks to some of the forces at play … but we do think that there are going to be some exciting stories coming our way in the months ahead.

If you head over to this link now, you can see a brand-new teaser trailer that does work in order to further amplify some of the craziness that could be coming. However, we do tend to think of this as more of a compilation than rather something that gives out a lot of significant story spoilers. Maybe it is too early to really expect something like that at this point, and that we will have a chance for something a little more packed with information moving into the spring.

If you missed it, co-creators Robert and Michelle King had the following to say about the series getting more episodes earlier this year:

“We want to thank Paramount+ for giving us four bonus episodes to end EVIL in the world in style … We will miss this show and cast. In many ways it was a dream project, but sadly evil will outlast EVIL. See you in May.”

Of course, we wish the show lasted longer, but we have every bit of confidence that these two are going to land the metaphorical plane.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

