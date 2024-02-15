Evil season 5: Cast member yearns for Netflix pickup

Earlier today, we first heard the super-sad news that Evil season 4 will be the last one at Paramount+ … but is it the end of the show? Let’s just say that based at least on what the cast is saying now, this was clearly not something that they wanted.

In a post on Twitter, Katja Herbers made it clear that this news was certainly a surprise to her and everyone else and, clearly, they’d love to keep it going … albeit somewhere else:

“We’re all super sad [Paramount+] has decided season 4 is our last … [Netflix] u up? Care to snatch up the goods??”

Obviously, saving a show that has been canceled elsewhere is not a particularly easy thing to do and in a sense, it is somewhat rare — however, you can also argue that Netflix would be a good venue for the show, given that they already have a good roster of horror and horror-adjacent shows. Also, given that Evil does have some procedural elements here and there, it is the sort of series that is easy to binge at your own pace.

For now, it is obviously far too early to tell if the series will be shopped around elsewhere, but it seems as though the cast and crew are at least going to have an opportunity to film a proper ending — provided, of course, that this is in fact the end. The plan appears to be to have the fourth season kick off on Paramount+ this May, and we imagine that a premiere date and other details are going to be revealed in the near future.

Meanwhile, executive producers Robert and Michelle King are bracing for the start of another series in Elsbeth over at CBS.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

