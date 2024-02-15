Evil season 4 will be final one on Paramount+; more details

We’ve been waiting forever to see Evil season 4 arrive on Paramount+ and now, we have news that is utterly bittersweet.

Today, the aforementioned streaming service officially revealed that coming this May, you are going to see the twisted drama series return. However, this is also going to be the final season. According to a report from Deadline, four additional episodes of the series have been ordered, which will serve as a means to wrap up all of the stories. Here is what Jeff Grossman, Executive Vice President, Programming, Paramount+ had to say in a statement:

“Robert and Michelle King created a unique and deeply entertaining way of exploring the intersection of religion and science … We thank Robert, Michelle and the immensely talented cast and crew of Evil and are incredibly proud of their collective work on the series. We can’t wait to see what’s in store for these characters, in what is sure to be a nail-biting, wild ride of a final season.”

Meanwhile, David Stapf, President of CBS Studios added the following:

“It’s hard to underscore the ability of Robert and Michelle King to cleverly craft thought-provoking stories that push creative boundaries time and time again, and Evil is no exception … We’re proud to call them partners, and want to thank them both, Liz Glotzer, the entire cast and the crew for bringing these complex characters to life year after year as we celebrate this final season of Evil.”

Why end the show here?

This is one of those questions that is almost impossible to have a clear answer to, as there are often a number of different factors that can go into such an equation. For the time being, we just tend to think that it’s largely due to money, as a lot of streaming services are cutting back on scripted content these days. The longer a show goes, the more expensive that it becomes.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

