NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 7 return date: ‘The Next Thousand’

As you get yourselves prepared for NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 7 on CBS down the road, you’ll be able to see “The Next Thousand.” So, what does this story bring to the table? Well, that’s a little bit of a mystery.

For now, the biggest thing that is seemingly confirmed is that Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) will be front and center for a lot of it. It’s also worth noting here that this episode is, in so many ways, a thematic continuation to the 1,000th episode of the entire NCIS franchise airing the hour before. It’s quite a show of confidence from the franchise to promise so many more episodes –but we don’t think of it as a promise so much as what they are just hoping to achieve here at the end of the day.

There is no official synopsis out there for this episode as of this writing, but we’re sure that this is going to change in due time. We should learn more about this episode and beyond just that, how it fits within what could prove to be the home stretch.

The bad news here is that you will have to wait in order to see the series back — the plan is for it to arrive on Monday, April 15. Our hope is that after that, there will not be too many other breaks in the action the rest of the season and we’ll be able to see a certain amount of stability here. Isn’t that something that we should crave after some of the breaks as of late.

When will we hear about a season 4 renewal?

Hopefully, over the next few weeks! While nothing has been confirmed on it yet, we have every reason in the world to think it is coming.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Hawaii now, including more from Lachey about the future

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 7 over on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







