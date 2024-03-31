NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 7 spoilers: After the milestone

For those who are not currently aware, NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 7 is going to be an important store for a few different reasons.

What’s a big one? Well, one the big ones is simply the fact that this is the 1,000st one for the overall franchise! Sure, we understand that the 1,000th is the one that is going to get the majority of the acclaim, but who said that it has to be left out in the dust? After all, it seems as though this is going to be a particularly powerful episode, especially since you’ve got Jane Tennant at the center of it for a pretty darn emotional hour of TV.

Want to learn a little bit more right now? Then check out what Vanessa Lachey herself had to say to People Magazine recently:

“[The upcoming episode] dips into my mother who abandoned me. It is a very emotional episode, it is a very deep episode.”

Getting an episode like this is all the more notable due largely to the fact that this is such a short batch of episodes in the first place. There are only ten for season 3, and everyone one of them needs to stand out in their own way. There will more than likely be a season 4 of NCIS: Hawaii at some point, but you don’t want to just save future stories for a point later on down the road. Why not just embrace them when you have the chance to do so? We’re excited for what this episode can bring to the table for Tennant, and we’re sure that at least one or two other major characters are going to get some time in the spotlight before everything wraps up.

