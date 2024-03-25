NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 6 spoilers: ‘Operation Red Rabbit’

As you prepare to see NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 6 on CBS next week, what sort of content is coming? Well, we are getting a story titled “Operation Red Rabbit” and that in itself sounds intriguing! Of course, there is a new and super-mysterious case at the center of the story — beyond that, though, there is also going to be another storyline with Sam at the center of it! The show has slow-played a lot of the story for LL Cool J’s character, but that has to change at some point here … right?

Below, you can check out the full NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 6 synopsis with some other insight on what lies ahead:

“Operation Red Rabbit” – When the fiancée of a vanished naval officer seeks the help of NCIS, the team reveals his secrets go much deeper than she suspected. Meanwhile, Sam recruits Kai to be his wingman on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, April 1 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

What exactly are we getting in terms of Kai and Sam? It’s hard to say right now, but we do have a feeling that he could be entertaining. Of course, we do wonder what it really means to be a wingman in this particular context, but there’s also a lot of time for the show to figure that out, right?

Let’s just say this — we are hoping that the show is just going to stay as entertaining as it’s been, especially to take us through another upcoming hiatus. NCIS: Hawaii is going to be off the air on April 8, but it will be back with something more moving into April 15.

