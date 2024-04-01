The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: Danai Gurira on season 2

Now that we have reached the end of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1, of course there is a lot of room to look ahead. Would we love for there to be another season? Of course, but that also does not mean that it is going to happen.

After all, it is important to remember that there are a ton of different variables that could come into play here regarding whether or not we get more of this show. A big one will be getting the right story; another will be the availability of some of the talented people involved.

No matter what happens here, though, we do think everyone can walk away with a feeling of relative happiness. They were all able to get a certain element of closure and there is something to be happy about there. This is, at least for now, how Danai Gurira feels about things. Just take a look at some of her most recent comments in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter:

“There’s something really so satisfying about this character and what I’ve been able to do with her over the years … I know it’s not all the time that you get these sort of characters and the way the writing has allowed her to evolve as a person and come to a whole different place than where she was when we met her in season three. And so that is something I’m really deeply grateful for. And honestly, genuinely at the end of this, I was happy for her. I was just really happy for my character. She’s been through it and her risks and her gumption and her courage have paid off and I love that for her as a character. What’s in the future? I cannot speak to that. But I’m very thankful for the journey that she’s had so far.”

Of course, there is something wonderful about the dream-scenario in which Rick and Michonne could eventually meet up again with people like Maggie or Daryl — but nothing is in the cards right now. All we can say is that the possibility is there.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

