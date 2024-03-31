The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 2: Is it renewed?

After the finale today on AMC, is there a chance that we’re going to be seeing The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 2? (Rest assured, there are no spoilers from the season 1 finale within…)

There are of course a number of different things worth stating within this piece, but let’s just go ahead and begin with the following — nothing has been confirmed when it comes to the future of this show. However, at the same time we remain hopeful that something could happen.

Given the show’s success so far, we will at least say this — there should be more interest in trying to make more of the series happen on the part of the network. In the end, we do tend to think that a lot of the future here will depend on what stars Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira want to do at the end of the day. There could be a certain level of enthusiasm around wanting to make additional episodes and yet, the story will dictate it.

For now, we would say that patience will matter more than anything else. The actors and producers could take some time to figure out what they want to do here!

In the meantime…

Just remember that there is some other great stuff coming within the greater universe of the show. The second season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is coming this summer, while you can also expect to see production for Dead City season 2 take place throughout the spring.

Who knows? There is also certainly a chance that there could be some other off-shoots ordered over time. So long as the ratings are there, we certainly think that AMC will continue to be hopeful that they can bring something more to the table.

Let’s just cross our fingers and hope for the best here, shall we?

