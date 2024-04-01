All American season 6 episode 2 spoilers: Spencer feels pressure

As we get ourselves prepared to see All American season 6 episode 2 over on The CW, what sort of stories are going to stand out?

Well, based on what we learned about entering the premiere, a big part of this season is going to revolve around Spencer doing whatever he can to prepare for the NFL Draft. That means that a lot of the story ahead could feature in a lot of ways the problems that go along with that. Everyone starts to watch your every move, and we don’t have to tell many of you how frustrating that can be! Even if you are not doing anything wrong, there is also still an easy chance that this could get to your head.

If you want to learn more, go ahead and check out the All American season 6 episode 2 (“Public Service Announcement”) synopsis below:

As the team heads into their first football game of the season, the media’s growing obsession with Spencer (Daniel Ezra) begins to take a toll on him. Meanwhile, Olivia (Samantha Logan) opens up to Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and Laura (Monet Mazur) about what she’s been working on, and Layla (Greta Onieogou) and Coop (Bre-Z) help Patience (Chelsea Tavares) take back control of her life (#602). The episode was directed by Michael Schultz and written by Robert Doty. Original airdate 4/8/2024.

Now, let’s just hope that there are still some victories ahead for some of these characters along with the tough times, as we tend to think a show like this is better with a little bit of both. We do think that the story here is meant to be inspirational, though, so we do feel positive about where things are eventually going to go … even if there are some hard moments along the way.

What do you most want to see moving into All American season 6 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

