All American: Homecoming season 3 spoilers: New update from EP

We know that we’ve been waiting for a good while to see All American: Homecoming season 3 and for now, that is going to continue. While the flagship show is going to be coming back sooner rather than later, we will be stuck waiting for a while to get the spin-off.

With that being said, let’s just be happy to get a small update on the future here, shall we? For this one, we are turning over to executive producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll. Speaking in a new interview with Deadline, the showrunner made it clear that season 3 is currently in production, there will be some sort of time jump, and there is an episode being filmed right now that is a personal favorite:

“It is sort of a tribute to my love of rom coms [and] my love of beautiful, slow-evolving relationship movies and dramas where we’re just centered around two characters in one day in their life over the course of this episode, and I’m just so incredibly excited.”

So what can we actually say when it comes to a premiere date for season 3? It would be great if there was something more specific to share but clearly, the folks at The CW are being rather patient. The plan appears to be to premiere the 13-episode season at some point in the summer, once we get to the other side of the sixth season of the flagship show. That will help prepare the network for whatever they are going to be doing coming up this fall, but we still do need to wait and see if some of that sticks.

For now, let’s just hope for great drama and at least closure for a big cliffhanger following the end of season 2.

