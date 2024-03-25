All American season 6 premiere spoilers: The NFL Draft?

For those who are not aware, the title for the All American season 6 premiere is “Things Done Changed,” and we are only one week away! It has been a long time coming to get this cast and crew back, and we’ve also been pretty eager to see just when these stories are going to be set. Are we going to be seeing Spencer, Jordan, or anyone else enter the NFL?

Well, we’ve got a slightly better sense of it now. While the characters are still in college, we are at a point now where they are looking towards that part of the future. They are eligible to enter the draft! Does that mean they will do it? Not necessarily, but this is going to be a time of greater scrutiny as they have to figure out what they want and how to navigate all the media attention. None of that is easy, and that’s without even getting into everything in their personal lives!

If you want to set the stage further, just go ahead and check out the full All American premiere synopsis below:

SEASON PREMIERE – It’s the start of a new school year and Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) are officially eligible to enter the NFL draft, placing Spencer at the center of the media spotlight. Olivia (Samantha Logan) returns to LA after being changed by her time in London. Layla (Greta Onieogou) plans for the opening of her new lounge which will feature Patience’s (Chelsea Tavares) first performance since being stabbed. Elsewhere, Asher (Cody Christian) and Jaymee (guest star Miya Horcher) navigate their new lives as parents to baby AJ. Bre-Z, Monet Mazur and Karimah Westbrook also star (#601). The episode was directed by Nikhil Paniz and written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll. Original airdate 4/1/2024.

Now that we know how this season is going to start, let’s just hope that the viewership is also here. Sometimes, long breaks between seasons can hurt shows, but at least this one has a pretty loyal audience.

What do you most want to see moving into the All American season 6 premiere over at The CW?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates coming.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







