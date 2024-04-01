Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, April 1, 2024?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Rest assured, there are no April Fools’ jokes within — only fans about what’s ahead for the crime drama.

Without further ado, let’s just start by sharing the great news that there will be another episode airing in just a matter of hours! This one has a premise that could feel like a joke on the surface, especially given that there are going to be conversations aplenty about aliens. Personally, we of course thing that we’re still looking at a situation here where there is a logical explanation to what’s going on … but we don’t mind this show getting a little crazy at times. For people who are used to solving unusual cases, having them think this far off the beaten path really must mean something.

For a few more details now, go ahead and check out the full NCIS season 21 episode 6 synopsis below:

“Strange Invaders” – After discovering a navy pilot’s body riddled with unusual wounds, NCIS’ investigation draws the team into the rabbit hole of UFO conspiracy theories, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, April 1 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We don’t think we have to make things too complicated when it comes to who we want to see in the driver’s seat for at least some of this episode: Alden Parker. Just remember for a moment here that Gary Cole has a real knack for kooky and off-beat humor, so this does feel like one of those situations where you can lead hard into it at just about every turn.

