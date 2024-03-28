NCIS season 21 episode 7 spoilers: ‘A Thousand Yards’ details!

For those of you who are not aware at the moment, NCIS season 21 episode 7 is a particularly notable one for the franchise. After all, consider the following: This is the 1,000th installment across all versions of the show!

So what will make “A Thousand Yards” stands out? Well, first and foremost, we should note that this is a big spotlight on the Leon Vance character and that makes sense. Remember for a moment that he has been the big boss of NCIS and with that, he’s the perfect person to bring the whole franchise together. There are multiple familiar faces from other shows who will be turning up and who knows? There could still be surprises! (If nothing else, we know that there are some Easter eggs coming.)

For a few more details, go ahead and check out the full NCIS season 21 episode 7 synopsis below:

“A Thousand Yards” – NCIS comes under attack by a mysterious enemy from the past. Also, Vance tries to mend fences with his estranged son by explaining why, despite the ongoing dangers of his job, he still chooses to stay at NCIS, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, April 15 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)* Episode marks the 1,000th episode of the NCIS franchise. Daniela Ruah (NCIS: LOS ANGELES) and Vanessa Lachey (NCIS: HAWAI’I) make a special appearance.

Even a return from a past adversary makes sense to a certain degree here! After all, the whole goal here should be bringing as much nostalgic to the table as humanly possible … right? We tend to think so, anyway.

