The Bachelorette spoilers: More Jenn Tran filming details

Even though the latest season of The Bachelor just ended, work is already underway on The Bachelorette starring Jenn Tran. So, what more can we say about it now?

Well, one of the most important things to note right is rather simple, at least in that the producers are already at work trying to make this season as great as possible. There is a fast timeline here with Jenn since the new season is sure to air in the summer, and there are some locations already planned!

Of course, it is nice to know that The Bachelorette will be going global here, especially since seasons in the past have been left in the cold on this for one reason for another. According to People Magazine, we can already go ahead and note that the new season is going to be filming in both Australia and New Zealand — and we do tend to think that some more locations that will be coming here that aren’t announced as of yet.

The locations are nice, and we’re sure that the producers have some plans for exciting dates. At the end of the day, though, we can’t forget that the success of a show like this depends primarily on whether or not you have a great cast who is really willing to lift up the show and be both romantic and entertaining at the same time. While the production may lean on the lead from time to time, it is the contestants who tend to sell a show like this more often than not.

Now, hopefully we’re going to have a chance to see at least some photo teases in the weeks ahead — the more that producers can set the stage here in advance, the better it will be.

