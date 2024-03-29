The Bachelorette spoilers: Is Jenn Tran filming at new mansion?

Jenn Tran was just named the star of the new season of The Bachelorette, and it seems as though there is already one major change.

What are we talking about here? Well, let’s just put it in rather simple terms: Everyone is going to be filming at a new mansion! Jenn revealed the news in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, though it’s not altogether clear if this will be a permanent shift or not. Sure, this is a chance for new vibes and a different look, and we should at least note that The Bachelorette has not always filmed at the famed establishment over the years.

Want some examples? Well, Emily Maynard’s season actually started off on the East Coast in a move that made a good bit more sense for her life as a single mom. Meanwhile, there were multiple seasons during the global health crisis that were away from the mansion, largely as a means of ensuring that everything was safe and there was a secure location for all of the cast and crew to live.

Whether we get the mansion or not, it feels reasonably clear to expect that a lot of core elements to this series are going to remain, whether it be individual and group dates, some international travel, and a whole lot more. With Jenn being the first Asian-American Bachelorette here in America, we really just hope that she has some opportunities to shine here and this season doesn’t get lost in some reality TV shuffle. Jenn did not get the airtime of some of the other contestants last season, so there may need to be more time to allow us to get to know her better.

As of right now, at least The Bachelorette has some momentum! Not only was Joey Graziadei’s season one of the best in a while for The Bachelor, but he remains extremely likable, even after the fact.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

