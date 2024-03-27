The Golden Bachelorette: Will Kelsey Anderson’s dad appear?

We know that there were some hoping that ABC would make an announcement on The Golden Bachelorette on Monday’s The Bachelor finale. That didn’t happen and with that, it remains to be seen who will be the leading woman for the upcoming story. Could it be someone from Gerry Turner’s Golden Bachelor? Sure, but at the same time, nothing is a sure thing.

If you think back to the cast of season 1, there was a connection to the franchise in the form of Matt James’ mother. Sure, she did not last for long, but she was there! Could a parent of another Bachelor Nation alum turn up? Well, here’s the thing: Kelsey Anderson, who just got engaged to Joey Graziadei, is trying to encourage her father to go for it!

Speaking on this subject to TV Insider, here is some of what Kelsey had to say:

“I think that my dad is such an amazing man, and he would go through that journey really well … I think that it would really open him up to love again, and maybe some new friendships and new experiences. So I fully support my dad in that. I’m trying to talk him into it.”

Odds are, we will be waiting for a while in order to learn the cast for The Golden Bachelorette — but we are still excited to see what happens here!

Of course, there are no guarantees that this would work for Kelsey’s dad even if he is in the cast. With that being said, we 100% think that production would be interested in bringing him on board if he’s game to be a part of it! It’s also a smart way to ensure that viewers check it out.

Hopefully, we will learn everything that there is to know about The Golden Bachelorette at some point this summer, during Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

