Bosch: Legacy season 3 premiere date: Author offers update

Do you want to get a much better sense of where things stand in regards to Bosch: Legacy season 3 production? There is a lot to say here!

First and foremost, let’s clear something up — we have seen some confusion already regarding a Renee Ballard spin-off show that recently cast Maggie Q as the lead. This is a show that will be happening in conjunction with the flagship — we’ve yet to hear anything that suggests that its existence means anything for what we’re already getting. It is also our expectation that Titus Welliver will appear in some capacity on both.

Now, let’s get back to where things currently stand when it comes to Bosch: Legacy season 3 filming. In a new post on Twitter, author Michael Connelly indicated that the cast and crew have already reached the halfway point of filming, which means to us that they will likely be done by late spring / early summer. This could potentially open the door for a return either later this year or early 2025, depending on what Amazon wants. (That’s something that we don’t want to narrow down too much.) Connelly himself noted further that no date has been formally announced.

As for what lies ahead here in season 3, that’s not too hard to figure out at present. A significant chunk of it will kick off in the aftermath of that surprising reveal when it comes to Harry Bosch and Preston Borders. If everything quite as it seems? As of right now, we’re somewhat hesitant to think so. Our feeling instead is that Preston may have his own plans to cause trouble behind bars…

