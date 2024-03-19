Bosch: Legacy season 3 spoilers: New details, casting news

Are you excited to see Bosch: Legacy season 3 arrive? Well, we are still several months away and yet, we can share more today when it comes to casting!

First and foremost, let’s dive into some new additions reported by Deadline today. Andrea Cortes (Mayans MC), Tommy Martinez (Good Trouble), Orla Brady, Michael Reilly Burke, and Dale Dickey are going to be a part of the upcoming season. They will be playing the respective roles of Victoria Hernandez, Albert Torres, Siobhan Murphy, Finbar McShane; and Sheila Walsh, respectively. Would it be nice to have more info on all of these characters? In theory sure, but there is also more time to explore some of that.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for upcoming videos on BOSCH: LEGACY season 2!

Beyond these castings, we do actually have a new synopsis that should give us an even better sense of what is coming up next:

The murder investigation of Kurt Dockweiler (David Denman) brings dangerous secrets to light and threatens to ruin the lives of our three principal characters. The disappearance of a family haunts Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) and forces him to confront the limits of justice. In a hotly contested race, Honey “Money” Chandler (Mimi Rogers) is poised to become the next District Attorney of Los Angeles. And Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz) gets entangled in a series of violent follow-home robberies.

Ultimately, this does give us a good sense of what a lot of different characters have going on this season, even if it does not necessarily give away much when it comes to that big Preston Borders cliffhanger at the end of this past finale. The third season could premiere as early as this fall, though we’ll wait and see whether this is on Freevee or over on Prime Video. There is a lot that we can unpack here in due time!

Related – Get some more discussion now on Bosch: Legacy, including some premiere date hopes

Where do you think the story is going to go moving into Bosch: Legacy season 3?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







