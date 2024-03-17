Bosch: Legacy season 3 premiere date: Announcement hopes

Is there a chance we could get news on a Bosch: Legacy season 3 premiere date at some point in the relatively near future? Or, are we going to have to wait a long time for even an announcement?

For a lot of occasions, the best way to predict the future is to look towards the past, so why not do the same here? For season 2 last year, we had a chance to learn the official start date in August. That also gave us a slightly better chance to learn about what was next. Is there an opportunity to see something similar here?

What we like to do within this articles is give a relatively realistic sense of what is possible and in this case, it does feel like there’s a chance that something could be announced this summer. After all, filming for the third season has been underway for months and given that there aren’t any huge VFX shots here, post-production should not take some extreme amount of time. We do think that Amazon / Freevee benefited in the past from having new episodes of this every year, so why change it?

If there is anything to be slightly cautious about at the moment, it is the fact that a lot of things were delayed due to the industry strikes of last year. This is why it would not be a huge shock if a premiere date is not announced until September or early October this year, and we could be waiting until November to see Harry Bosch back. We do personally still believe that season 3 will start streaming this year, but it is always good to have a little bit of flexibility.

As a matter of fact, flexibility could be even more important when it comes to this show right now just because of all the questions regarding Freevee’s future. Amazon has denied shutting down their free service, but we’ll see what happens. It is always possible that Bosch: Legacy moves over to Prime Video long-term.

