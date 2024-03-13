Bosch: Legacy season 3 premiere date: What does the cast know?

As some of you may be aware at this point, Bosch: Legacy season 3 is currently in production and with that, we can look towards the premiere! While there may not be an official date as of yet (or even confirmation it will be on Freevee versus Prime Video), it does feel like we’ve reached a point where we can start to map a few things out.

Take, for example, the idea that season 3 could premiere this fall — or, at the very least, that the show could be ready to go at that point. Whether or not it actually happens would depend on what the aforementioned streamer would want to do.

So while the cast and crew continue to do a lot of their work behind the scenes, let’s go ahead and raise the following question: What do they know? Let’s just say that the answer is complicated — mostly in that they may have their guesses but honestly, they may not know a whole lot more than any of us.

After all, consider this: Even though they all may be intricately involved in working on a show like this, the reality here remains that Amazon are actually the folks who control start dates here. They have no obligation to tell anyone when a given product is coming back and often, it benefits them more to say almost nothing. After all, they don’t want a date to get out early or, beyond that, something to change behind the scenes and they have to swap something around.

Personally, we tend to think that Bosch Legacy and its season 3 future will be dependent mostly on what the individual needs are for the higher-ups at that time. If it fills a hole on the schedule in the fall, that is where it could arrive. Otherwise, we may be waiting a good while.

When do you think we are going to see Bosch: Legacy season 3 premiere?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

