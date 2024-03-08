Bosch: Legacy season 3 premiere date: October again?

Given that Bosch: Legacy season 3 is currently in production, is there a chance we see the show back this fall? Or, in particular, in the same timeframe that we saw season 2?

For those who need a quick little refresher on this subject, the last chapter of the Titus Welliver series arrived on the air in October and by virtue of that, there is a chance that we could see something similar here.

At this point, the best thing that we can say about an October premiere is this — it does feel realistically possible that we could be diving back into Harry and Maddie Bosch’s world once more. It really is going to come down to one question — is this where Amazon and/or Freevee want it on, and will post-production be finished at that point? There is no question that filming itself will be completed then, so that is one less thing to be concerned about.

As for Amazon, there are always questions about their schedule since they do love to space out a lot of their releases. It is also worth remembering that the future of Freevee itself has come into question; the streaming service has refuted claims that they are shutting down, but could original content be routed over to Prime Video? Is there a chance that this impacts a release date? This does feel, at least for now, like something you have to wonder about.

What are we most excited to see in season 3?

To us really, it comes down to a game of trust. Does Maddie trust that her father did not hire Preston Borders to take out Dockweiler? Is she even going to tell him about the phone call that came in?

What do you most want to see moving into Bosch: Legacy season 3?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

