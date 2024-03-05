Bosch: Legacy season 3 filming: A look behind the scenes!

Did you know that Bosch: Legacy season 3 is still actively in production? It may go without saying, but we want the series back soon — even if unfortunately, we recognize that we’ll be stuck waiting for some time in order to see it.

In the interim, what can we do to better set the stage? Well, that is pretty easy to say: Share a few new teases for what lies ahead!

If you head over to the link here, you can see a fun little behind-the-scenes peek from Denise G. Sanchez, who plays Reina on the series. It’s another reminder that everyone on the show seems to have a good sense of humor and honestly, that is probably needed sometimes with a series like this. The material can be heavy and there is some benefit to lightening things up here and there.

So how long is filming going to last at this point? We do think that everyone is a good chunk into the story now, but there are probably some episodes still to go. It is better that all parties involved take their time here, as nothing good comes from rushing everything along — or at least, we don’t tend to think so. Our hope is that come this summer, we’ll start to get at least a few more details as to what lies ahead here. Sure, we’re aware already that there is that great Preston Borders cliffhanger to set the stage for what lies ahead, as there could easily be some trust issues coming between Harry Bosch and his own daughter Maddie.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

