Bosch: Legacy season 3 premiere date: March 2024 update

Now that we are into March 2024, is there something more that we can say about Bosch: Legacy season 3 and a possible premiere date?

We certainly know that the hit spin-off has a dedicated audience looking forward to more, especially when you think about the way that season 2 concluded. There was a pretty massive cliffhanger there with the return of Preston Borders front and center with it. Would Maddie trust her father after hearing that message? There is certainly a lot to consider here…

First and foremost, let’s indicate here that the new season of the show is currently in production. This is a process that typically takes several months, and it is of course our hope that everything is going to be tied together at some point in the spring. From there, the show will shift over to editing and then after that, we will be able to start thinking more and more about premiere dates.

Unfortunately, this is where we do think that the bad news comes into play: We don’t expect much when it comes to Bosch: Legacy premiere date news this month. Technically, we’d be happy in the event that we got anything at all about the future anytime soon. Our feeling is that new episodes will be on at some point this fall, around the time that season 2 came out last year. That is, at least, the best-case scenario.

While you wait, our hope is that we will get something more whether it be casting news or some other insight about what lies ahead. Beyond the big Preston cliffhanger, there are also questions to wonder when it comes to Honey Chandler deciding to run for District Attorney.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

