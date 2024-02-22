Bosch: Legacy season 3: Any questions over Freevee future?

Is Bosch: Legacy season 3 still going to happen — or, at the very least, happen over at Freevee? If you have questions about this right now, it is fairly easy to understand in light of recent reports.

After all, a story from AdWeek claimed, per sources, that Amazon’s free streaming service was going to shut down in a matter of weeks — given that the Titus Welliver show is one of its biggest hits, there have to be questions over where it would land.

Well, here is where we can get to some of the good news. First and foremost, we should note that a new statement from Amazon indicates that Freevee is not going anywhere:

There are no changes to Freevee. Amazon Freevee remains an important streaming offering providing both Prime and non-Prime customers thousands of hit movies, shows, and Originals, all for free.

Even if it did, a report from TVLine notes that Bosch: Legacy would be “expected” to move over to Amazon Prime (where the original show was) if Freevee ever came to a close. With that in mind, we do think that there is nothing to be concerned about for at least the time being.

So, with this, we can all breathe easier — also, it feels clear that Amazon isn’t going to let anything happen to the greater Bosch world. Not only is season 3 of this show currently in production, but there are a couple of spin-offs in various stages of development. They clearly feel like these characters are all an integral part of their brand, both now and moving into the future, no matter what part of the platform they are located on.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

