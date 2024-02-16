Bosch: Legacy season 3 premiere date: February 2024 update

What is happening as of this month when it comes to Bosch: Legacy season 3 over on Freevee? This is absolutely a situation where there is quite a bit to discuss, given the pay that season 2 ended plus our enthusiasm for more.

So what can we actually say when it comes to all of this right now? Well, it’s ultimately a case of good news and bad. The good news is that season 3 is currently in production, so there is no real worry about it taking a long time behind the scenes. The next few months could have a few more updates on that here and there — at least if we are lucky.

Now, however, we get to some of the bad news — there is no super-clear sense right now as to when these episodes will actually air, and we don’t anticipate there being a lot more in the way of news on it this month. Our sentiment, at least right now, is that we’re going to be seeing the show come back either in September or October if Freevee wants it out there at that time. This means that we’ll probably get more specific news when we get around to the summer.

So what will the story be? For starters, that cliffhanger regarding that phone call and Preston Borders is almost certainly going to loom large. From there, we also have to wonder about what is going to happen with Honey Chandler as she runs for District Attorney. There’s a lot that has been set up already, and what we find especially exciting right now is all the different ways that some of this stuff could be eventually intertwined.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

