Bosch: Legacy season 3 filming: The latest update!

If you weren’t feeling excited already about Bosch: Legacy season 3 at Freevee, here is another reason to be: Filming is happening!

In a series of photos on her Instagram Stories, series star Madison Lintz (Maddie Bosch) confirmed that she is back at work alongside Titus Welliver and some of her co-stars. We imagine that over the next several weeks there are going to be a number of other teases to share, so go ahead and consider this something great to anticipate far in advance!

So what will the upcoming season look like? Well, remember for a moment that season 2 concluded with a pretty huge cliffhanger. Did Harry Bosch actually hire Preston Borders to kill someone? That’s what the phone call made it seem like to Maddie. We do tend to think that moving forward for her, answers will be her primary goal. How she goes about finding some of those remains one of the big questions. The ideal situation here would be having a talk with her father about it, but she may have some serious trust issues at this point in regards to him. If she thinks that he’ll lie for whatever reason, she may opt to look in a different direction.

Beyond this story, we know that there’s a lot more coming! We do tend to think that Harry will find himself intertwined in another case; meanwhile, Honey Chandler has already made the decision to run for District Attorney. What is that going to look like? We already know it means meaty material for Mimi Rogers, and we’ll see what else it represents.

Fingers crossed, we will have a chance to see Bosch and company back at some point before the end of the year.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

