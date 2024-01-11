Bosch: Legacy season 3 filming: Hopes for January

We know that a Bosch: Legacy season 3 is coming on Freevee at some point in the future, but when will it be? Our hope is that it premieres later this year, but there are some metaphorical boxes that need to be checked off here. The biggest one, at least for now, is filming.

So is production going to be start sooner rather than later? There are some hopeful signs, but nothing here is confirmed…

What we will say here is quite simple: Signs point to the cast and crew coming back over the course of the next several weeks. There is a report from Bleeding Cool (citing Production List) that claims that cameras will be rolling at the end of the month. However, at the same time we know that dates can change. This is a really complicated business!

The most important thing for now is that there will be a lot of action on season 3, no matter when Freevee airs the next chapter. Remember that cliffhanger at the end of season 2 — did Bosch really order a hit in prison? That’s something that we have to think about for at least the time being. The same goes for what the future will hold for Honey Chandler, who has made an active decision now to run for District Attorney.

Beyond Bosch: Legacy…

We know that there are some other projects in the works and at this point, we just hope more news is coming down the pipeline! Amazon / Freevee are creating quite an empire of action series, even if they are all not in the same exact universe. They dominate, time and time again.

