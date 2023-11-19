Bosch: Legacy interview: Titus Welliver on season 2 finale

Following the recent Bosch: Legacy season 2 finale, we are absolutely left off with some pretty big questions. What’s one of the biggest ones? Well, we tend to think that is tied to that epic cliffhanger with Preston Borders front and center.

Did Borders actually kill Kurt Dockweiler behind bars? Clearly, he wants people to think that he did this at Bosch’s behest, and this is all the more complicated by the fact that Maddie answered that phone call. However, at the same time it feels far too early to say that we’ve reached some sort of cut-and-dry conclusion to this story, as everything is probably much more complicated than it seems.

Speaking to Matt & Jess TV recently, star Titus Welliver shared some of his thoughts on what happened with that cliffhanger, including where he sets things up heading into season 3:

It’s going to be one of two things [moving forward], right? Either Harry did reach out to Borders and said ‘take care of this thing’ — not that he has anything to parlay, because Borders is in prison for the rest of his life. Or, this is yet again, Borders pulling one of his capers. He’s very duplicitous, but he’s smart. He’s a sociopath and a psychopath. He’ll complicate things for Harry. There’s no question about that. It’s not going to be as simply as ‘oh, he’s lying. Cut to the next episode.’ As Harry would say, the writers don’t take hold of a thread unless they are going to pull it.

Welliver also made a comparison between the two characters and people of comic-book origin — if Bosch is Batman, does that mean that Borders is the Joker? It’s something to think about, as it is clear that this is a guy he can’t quite shake.

Remember now that Bosch: Legacy season 3 will be hopefully coming to Freevee in the new year.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

