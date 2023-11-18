Bosch: Legacy interview: Mimi Rogers on Chandler season 3 hopes

As many of you are aware right now, a Bosch: Legacy season 3 absolutely is coming to Freevee down the road! With that, there is also a lot of great stuff to be excited about.

For Honey Chandler in particular, let’s just say that there is one story that we are monitoring already: Her potential run for District Attorney. She made the big decision to pursue this at the end of season 2 and of course, we assume that there are a lot of exciting things that could be coming as a result of that. This is a curious new road for the character to go down, as she faces some new challenges and, beyond just that, deals with some difficult parts of playing the political game.

So is there anything more that Mimi Rogers can say about it now? Well, we asked her that very thing during a press junket earlier this week.

We really don’t know anything about season 3 yet. I’m just hoping that you’ll see me running and campaigning. I just viewed [the ending of season 2] as an opportunity for all kinds of things to happen because, obviously, if you run any kind of political campaign, the opposition is going to be looking to dig up anything that they can. There’s an opportunity for all kinds of skeletons to be dug out of closets.

Again, not knowing what is going to happen — this is what I’m previewing in my own head.

Will the cast learn more about season 3 soon?

We sure hope so, with the biggest reason being that we hoping that filming will be underway in the coming months! For Bosch, there is another huge story to tell after that call from Preston Borders — did Harry really order a hit? Is this all a mind-game? It’s well worth thinking about…

What are you most curious in seeing when it comes to Honey Chandler on Bosch: Legacy season 3 coming up?

