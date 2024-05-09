Will Trent season 2 episode 10 spoilers: The big finale!

Come May 21 on ABC you’re going to have a chance to see Will Trent season 2 episode 10 arrive — and it’s the all-important finale! Are you ready for what lies ahead?

Well, let’s just say that we would love to come into this piece with some element of clarity as to how things are going to be ending for the spring. We can’t quite say that anything is crystallized just yet. What is clear is this: Will, Faith, and Angie are going to be working on similar cases, and it does raise the question of if there is a serial killer on the loose. This could bring them together in order to find and take down who is responsible, but this is also a pretty complicated world. By virtue of that, we know that nothing is guaranteed in terms of finding the person this season.

To get a few more details now all about what to expect, we suggest that you check out the full Will Trent season 2 episode 10 synopsis below:

Will, Faith and Angie find themselves embroiled in a series of cases where a similar marker links the murders of several sex offenders. Meanwhile, Angie grapples with an unexpected proposition from Amanda.

At the very least, there is nothing to be concerned about entering the finale when it comes to the long-term future; this is a show that was renewed a good while ago for more episodes, and at this point, we tend to think that a season 4 is pretty darn likely at the same time. There is so much that the show is doing correctly and, for some fans of the books, there is so much more that could be introduced! We know that there are still plenty of people out there hoping to see Sara Linton at some point.

