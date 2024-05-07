Will Trent season 2 episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale

As you get yourselves prepared to see Will Trent season 2 episode 9 on ABC next week, a thirst for answers could be front and center. After all, the title character is going to be heading to Puerto Rico in this episode, one that will allow him a chance to learn more about his late mom. It could also be important when it comes to the dynamic between him and his uncle. A lot of the stuff we’ve seen explored this season will come home to roost — oh, and did we mention that this is the past story before the finale? Well, it 100% is. (Luckily, there is a season 3, but there’s no telling when that is going to premiere.)

If you want even more specifics on season 2 episode 9, here it is — the title is “Residente o Visitante,” and the synopsis better sets the stage:

To deepen his connection with his late mother, Will joins Antonio in Puerto Rico. Upon his return, he is quickly brought onto a case involving his uncle’s old friend. Meanwhile, Faith and Ormewood investigate the mysterious death of a sex offender.

One way or another, you should be assured that the events of this episode are going to be carried into what’s ahead moving into the finale. We’d love for there to be a few surprises — how can we not be? This is one of those shows that could perfectly deliver some sort of cliffhanger and honestly, it’d be a surprise if there was not at least something presented here that better sets the stage for the future.

Now, it goes without saying, but we hope that Will really does get something out of this journey.

