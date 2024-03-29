Chicago Fire season 12 spoilers: Is this Violet’s new partner?

As we dive deeper into Chicago Fire season 12, is there a chance we’ll meet Violet’s new partner — one that could stick? Let’s just say there are reasons for optimism.

For the time being, here is at least some of what we can say. According to a report coming in right now from Deadline, Jocelyn Hudon is set to recur as a new paramedic moving forward, and this will lead to her potentially having an option to be series regular in season 13.

Obviously, it would benefit Violet first and foremost to have some element of stability in this position, as it 100% has not been there for her since Brett’s departure. Hopefully, this could also be someone who she aligns with on a number of levels and that could ease things for her even more. At the very least, that’s what we would hope.

The most exciting thing to us moving into the rest of this season is a chance to see Violet have more opportunities to come into her own, and also for Firehouse 51 to find itself in a stable path. We shouldn’t be shocked that there are questions over its future right now, largely because there have been so many instances where we have seen that over the years already! Honestly, it would probably be more surprising if we saw a story where the firehouse’s future was actually secure.

Still, we’re glad to know at this point that a season 13 is coming to NBC and by virtue of that, we don’t have to worry about the future. Instead, we have the ability to just sit back and enjoy what is directly ahead of us.

