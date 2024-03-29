Death and Other Details canceled; no season 2 ahead at Hulu

After just one season and a compelling mystery, it is case closed for Death and Other Details over at Hulu.

According to a report from Deadline, the series is not moving forward with another chapter, though the season 1 finale clearly set the stage for something more. As great as it would have been to push forward here with many of the characters, it also cannot be considered all that enormous of a shock announcement. The first season did not make a huge splash online, even if it did have a really fun premise and great cast led by Violett Beane and Mandy Patinkin.

In the end, we do think that Hulu was hoping that they could find some more heavy-heaters in the murder-mystery space given the massive success of Only Murders in the Building but in the end, it simply did not work out here. We wish we knew what could have been done better, but this show may have just been the casualty of airing at a time when there were a lot of other programs on across the entire streaming universe. Maybe it needed another big name or two? It’s possible.

As for whether it could land somewhere else…

While this is a fun idea that is well-worth thinking about, at the same time we consider that to be pretty darn unlikely. The first season may not have done enough to attract other suitors, especially with a big cast and locations that may make it a little more pricey on that end.

For now, let’s just be happy that the series existed and beyond just this, that we had a great conclusion to the Viktor Sams mystery that encompassed a lot of season 1.

