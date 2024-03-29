When Calls the Heart season 11: Erin Krakow on Elizabeth, Nathan

The premiere of When Calls the Heart season 11 will be coming to Hallmark Channel a week from Sunday — are you ready for what’s ahead?

Well, if there is one thing that we should go ahead and say now, it is simply this: We’re going to get a pretty darn emotional batch of episodes, but also ones that are pretty deliberate when it comes to their pacing. Is it clear that the series is moving towards Elizabeth and Nathan being a couple? Absolutely, but Erin Krakow’s character is just coming off a breakup and you have to be realistic about that. The last thing that anyone should want to do here is try to rush things along.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Krakow (who is also an executive producer on the series) more or less confirms this, noting that there is zero reason for everyone to move forward at some hyperactive pace for these characters:

“Nothing is official. I think that would feel way too soon … We do want to be respectful of the fact that Elizabeth and Lucas had a very real and loving relationship. It just wasn’t, as it turns out, meant to be Elizabeth’s lifetime or Lucas’, so we are being respectful of that.”

“They’re waiting for their right moment … And, of course, there are things that come up along the way to interrupt that. We’re taking our time… the first time Elizabeth and Nathan see each other [after the split], you do feel that sparks are flying. But even though those sparks are flying, they still are taking their time.”

One other thing that is important to note right now is pretty simple: This is not being billed as the final season for the series. Because of that, there is a chance that you could see some twists and turns, but we don’t think that anyone feels like it is necessary to give closure now.

