When Calls the Heart season 11 spoilers: Star on Lucas’ future

For those who are unaware the premiere of When Calls the Heart season 11 is just over a week from arriving on Hallmark Channel! This means a chance for new stories in Hope Valley and for several characters, new beginnings.

As the key art above indicates further, one of the major new storylines will be a potentially-blossoming romance between Elizabeth and Nathan. Are there a ton of people out there excited about it? Absolutely, but we would be lying if we said that this was a coupling without controversy. There was a backlash at the end of last season to Erin Krakow’s character splitting up with Lucas, as the story felt like it was moving in a good direction for them for some time.

Our feeling on it is simple: Lucas deserves happiness, just as the same can be said for Elizabeth. We hope that he still has a chance to find that, and it does seem like there are some good stories ahead still for him now that he is the Governor. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, here is what Kevin McGarry (who plays Nathan) had to say about Lucas’ future, and also some of the division that came out of the season 10 twist:

Lucas is a very big part of Hope Valley, and I don’t think we’d have to show without [him]. [There are] multiple heartbeats on this show, you know? So, I’m sorry if anybody is hurt, but I really think the show is moving to a really beautiful place, and I hope you stick around and watch it.

We do tend to think that the series will end up being all right in the ratings, largely because it has withstood several big changes in the past. Think in terms of Daniel Lissing’s exit, the controversy surrounding Lori Loughlin, or Elizabeth choosing Lucas over Nathan at the end of that long love-triangle story. Hope Valley has a tendency to persevere.

