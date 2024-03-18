When Calls the Heart season 11 promo: Who shot Lucas?

Just in case you wanted to get another look forward to When Calls the Heart season 11 on Hallmark Channel, we have it here!

There are a few things in this new preview that should not surprise you, whether it be more Mei / Hickam content, Elizabeth thinking about falling in love again, and of course celebrations around Hope Valley.

With all of this being said, there is one thing that is on our mind most of all: What happened to Lucas? If you look closely at the new promo here, you can see a newspaper clipping that indicates the newly-elected Governor had been shot. This could be a story that Rosemary and Lee work to get to the bottom of over the course of the season but unfortunately, it does not appear as though Chris McNally’s character remembers anything of what happened. This means that there is less information and by virtue of that, a more challenging storyline ahead.

No matter where things do go over the course of this season, let’s just hope it leads to happiness for Lucas. We know things didn’t work out between him and Elizabeth, but he absolutely is still worthy of love and everything that he wants out of life. No matter where things go, let’s just hope that it also isn’t rushed and he has time to heal, both physically and mentally. This is also what we hope for Erin Krakow’s character after the breakup — we do think the writers are setting up something for her and Nathan, but that doesn’t mean it has to be immediate. The key art (plus multiple promos) do make it seem like the show will eventually go in this direction, but some patience may be required along the way.

If you have not heard for whatever reason, When Calls the Heart season 11 is currently poised to premiere come Sunday, April 7 over on Hallmark.

