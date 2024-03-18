When Calls the Heart season 11 promo: Elizabeth, Nathan tease

We were hoping that tonight’s The Way Home episode would contain a new When Calls the Heart season 11 preview. Luckily, we got exactly what we wanted!

So what was in this episode? Well, let’s just make it clear that for season 11, the writers are clearly not beating around the bush here when it comes to setting the stage for what’s coming up next. This is going to be a season all about Elizabeth and Nathan, whether it be longing glances or hands brushing up against each other. Seriously — these are things that we actually saw in this preview! Also, a moment where Elizabeth calls something she is looking at (the night sky?) “beautiful,” only for Nathan to then do the same … but more in relation to her.

The promo we saw tonight was only around 10-12 seconds, so there was not exactly a lot said about most of the other characters in Hope Valley. Rest assured that this is not some indication as to where most of the season is going to be heading, as a lot of major characters are going to have their time in the spotlight. Lee and Rosemary will continue to learn more about parenthood, and we are going to have chances to see Lucas start to adapt more to being the Mayor.

You can argue that a lot of When Calls the Heart season 11 could be about change but honestly, that has always been there within this story. Really, we tend to think of it more about the ebbs and flows of life. People are going to have their emotional peaks and valleys.

Is there a larger trailer coming?

We tend to think so, but it does make sense for Hallmark to save that until a little closer to the actual premiere. Who knows? If we’re lucky, we could see something closer to thirty seconds next week as the promotional train for the new season really gets into high gear.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on When Calls the Heart, including more details on the premiere

What do you most want to see moving into When Calls the Heart season 11 over on Hallmark Channel?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some more news.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







