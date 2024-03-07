When Calls the Heart season 11 premiere spoilers: New details!

As you wait to see the When Calls the Heart season 11 premiere on Hallmark Channel come April 7, why not hear more about it now?

Over the years, one of the central themes for this drama has been change. However, we’ve also grown aware of the fact that change can come about in a wide array of different forms. In some instances, change can mean getting a chance to actually see new inventions make it to Hope Valley. Meanwhile, in other cases it represents characters making some huge decisions on the future of their lives.

If you’ve seen one of the promos for When Calls the Heart season 11 so far, then you know one change that Elizabeth is making: Cutting her hair. It may seem like a small thing and yet, we also think that it is meant to represent something so much greater. This is her working to show that she is entering a brand-new chapter.

For those who are not currently aware, this episode is titled “When Stars Align” — for more, go ahead and check out the attached synopsis:

Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) turns over a new leaf. Nathan (Kevin McGarry) returns home from an investigation, and Bill (Jack Wagner) questions its outcome. Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) chases a scoop. Lucas (Chris McNally) makes a surprise announcement.

What is the biggest question mark to us?

For right now, it has to be Lucas! We are thrilled that the character is not going anywhere, but we definitely do still have some major questions. What’s going to happen to him now that he is the Governor? Is there some clever way in which he can come back to Hope Valley for some stretch of time? For now, it feels like this is a fair thing to wonder.

