When Calls the Heart season 11 promo: Elizabeth’s new change

Tonight during The Way Home season 2, Hallmark Channel gave us another look at When Calls the Heart season 11. With that, one thing is clear: There is so much to be excited about!

Of course, we know that for a lot of people, at the top of the list here is going to be the opportunity to see some more fun stuff courtesy of Nathan and Elizabeth, who seemed to be on the road to something more at the end of this past season. She and Lucas’ engagement was over, and there may very well be feelings that are here.

Unfortunately, the promo that Hallmark gave away here was hardly something substantial but at the same time, it did present a new look for Elizabeth with shorter hair! She decided to make a big change, and let’s just say that Nathan responds rather well to it.

We can’t say that we are super-shocked that Hallmark is promoting When Calls the Heart with romance, as we imagine they will continue to do that from now until the show comes back next month. We do tend to think that Erin Krakow and Kevin McGarry’s characters will be front and center for a lot of the previews to come, but we do tend to think that some other ones will get airtime, as well. We’ll certainly have a chance to see more of Rosemary and Lee as parents, but we also are still hoping for the best for Lucas. He is deserving of love, though we do wonder how much time he is going to be able to use to date given his new position as Governor.

Also, how much is he even going to be in Hope Valley? That is yet another thing that the producers here are going to have to figure out.

You can watch the aforementioned season 11 promo over here.

