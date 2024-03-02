When Calls the Heart season 11 video: Tiny new Elizabeth tease!

Are you ready to check out When Calls the Heart season 11 on Hallmark Channel? In just over a month on April 7, Erin Krakow and the rest of the cast will be back!

Now, we should note here that the potential is high for there to be a lot of exciting new developments (and of course some drama) on the next batch of episodes. Why would you anticipate anything less here?

After all, remember for a moment the way that season 10 concluded. Elizabeth and Lucas’ engagement is no more, and he is now going to be working as the Governor. That does open the door for a lot of story possibilities, and we do hope that he finds a love that lasts soon. For Elizabeth, meanwhile, it certainly feels like the show is now moving in the direction of her and Nathan. If you visit the link here, you can seen the tiniest of previews that hypes up this relationship further.

Are we going to see a larger When Calls the Heart preview at some point in the near future? Let’s just put it this way — we would be absolutely stunned in the event that something like that does not surface! Our hope here is that at some point before The Way Home ends, we will get a larger trailer with more of what’s happening across the board in Hope Valley! Elizabeth and Nathan’s potential relationship is a part of the story, but it’s also not the full story.

Also, let’s hope that at some point while season 11 is airing, we get some more news about a season 12 renewal. That would allow the show to keep its typical timeline and be back to work this summer. Remember that if you love the show, watch it live — and then tell others to do the same!

Related – Be sure to get some other news now related to When Calls the Heart season 11

What are you most excited to see on When Calls the Heart season 11 when it premieres?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







