When Calls the Heart season 11 trailer: When to expect more

Earlier this week, we officially heard the news that When Calls the Heart season 11 is going to premiere on Sunday, April 7. With that, why not navigate over to the next important question?

Of course, the most important thing to wonder about here has to be some sort of official trailer, and we feel pretty confident that there will be a lot of interesting storylines within, we do tend to think that we’re going to be seeing in here a lot of Elizabeth and Nathan as they start to get closer and closer to a relationship. They may not be together right now, but all signs at the end of this past season make us think that it is coming.

While these two are inevitably going to be somewhat of the focus of a new trailer, we do tend to think that there’s room for some other stuff in here, as well. What are we thinking about in particular? Well, it is as simple as an opportunity to explore what is coming up next for Lucas. He is the new Governor and with this position, of course, comes a lot of responsibility — but then also a number of questions. These are things we are really hoping to be explored on some level, especially since this show certainly has the potential to deliver a lot of interesting things that we haven’t had a chance to see before.

Now as for when we will end up seeing such a trailer, obviously we’d love it in the relatively near future! However, we do still think that the powers-that-be are going to make us wait until late February or early March. Based on where we are right now, it definitely does feel like we’re still a little bit early — though we’d at least love a teaser or two soon…

