When Calls the Heart season 12: New renewal expectations

Earlier this week, we had a chance to learn that When Calls the Heart will be premiering on Hallmark Channel when we get around to April! Rest assured, we are thrilled to know that the series is going to be coming back at some point earlier than it did in 2023.

Now that we’ve said that, what does this mean when it comes to a possible season 12, if anything? Well, the first thing that we should note here is that the network has never indicated that we are entering the final chapter. Because of this, we still think there is a chance that something more is coming, and it is largely just a matter of if it gets announced.

At present, our hope is that we’re going to be seeing a renewal announced before season 11 premieres, largely because last year, we actually got renewal news for season 11 in February. The reason for this particular timing is that it does give the creative team plenty of time to get together scripts, while also ensuring that everyone is able to keep the same production schedule that they had in the past. Filming for When Calls the Heart often starts off around July, and we tend to think that everyone involved would like to keep that going if at all possible.

As for how long we could realistically see the show going, we really think a lot of that will come down to what both Hallmark and the show’s leads want to do. We would certainly love for there to be many more years, especially since Hope Valley is an environment that is ever-changing. However, at the same time we realize that all good things do end, and it’s better to know in advance than have a sudden send-off.

