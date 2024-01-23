When Calls the Heart season 11 spoilers: Elizabeth’s new chapter

Earlier today, the rather fantastic news was first confirmed that When Calls the Heart season 11 is going to premiere in early April. Want more news now about what’s actually ahead?

Well, to go along with that big announcement about a start date, we have a handful of details via Hallmark that do paint an even clearer picture of what life in Hope Valley is going to be — let alone the obstacles everyone will be up against. Take a look below:

“Schoolteacher Elizabeth Thornton [Erin Krakow] embarks on a fresh start — with new romance, new challenges, and new style. She and Mountie Nathan Grant [Kevin McGarry] navigate their growing romantic feelings while also leaning on each other for support as they face new parenting obstacles. Newly elected Governor Lucas Bouchard [Chris McNally] must confront his past in order to embrace his strengths and lead Hope Valley into the future. Retired Mountie Bill Avery [Jack Wagner] and newspaper reporter Rosemary Coulter [Pascale Hutton] team up to unravel a mystery putting their entire community at risk. This season explores renewal, redemption, and of course romance as Hope Valley enters the 1920’s.”

There’s no mention here of that potential Abigail cameo that we had at the end of season 10, but it is nice to have yet another reminder that moving forward, Lucas is going to remain a big part of the show and is not going anywhere. We said this back when it seemed like he and Elizabeth were going to be together, but we wanted Nathan to still find happiness; now, our sentiment is the same. If McNally is sticking around for the show, can he find some true love that manages to go the distance?

In general, we know that season 11 will have its fair share of twists — let’s hope there are a few coming that genuinely surprise us.

