When Calls the Heart season 11 premiere date confirmed!

We’ve been saying for weeks now that there was a chance When Calls the Heart season 11 could come as early as the spring. Isn’t it nice to now know that this is official?

Today, the folks at the Hallmark Channel confirmed that the Erin Krakow period drama is going to be coming back with new episodes when we get around to Sunday, April 7 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. This is much earlier in the year than we saw season 10 start, and there are a couple of different reasons for this.

1. Filming for the eleventh season has been wrapped for months, so there has never been much of a concern about whether or not all of these episodes would be ready ahead of time.

2. With the cancellation of Ride coupled with the industry strikes of 2023, the network simply does not have much else to air this spring when it comes to original programming. They needed to plug something in here, and it does feel like this show is going to be it. Given that this is one of the highest-rated shows that Hallmark has, we’re sure that they are not altogether upset with this decision.

In a statement (per TVLine), here is more of what Krakow had to say on the subject:

“Time has flown by since the end of Season 10 and I cannot put into words how thrilled I am for the premiere of Season 11 of When Calls the Heart … It’s such a warm feeling to know that we have the loyalty, love and longevity to make it this far and that is a true testament to our viewers.

“I’m beyond proud and grateful to our hardworking crew, writers, producers, cast and Hallmark Channel for their vision and support … I cannot wait for viewers to tune in to this season and to continue on this journey with all of us! Season 11 delivers more heart than ever before!”

All signs point right now to the new season of this show furthering along the relationship between Elizabeth and Nathan, which was strongly hinted at following the end of season 10. Meanwhile, the plan is for Chris McNally to remain on the show, but what happens to Lucas now that he is a Governor?

What do you most want to see moving into When Calls the Heart season 11 over at Hallmark Channel?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some more information about the future.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







