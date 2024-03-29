FBI season 6 spoilers: What’s next with Maggie – Ella story?

As we prepare to see FBI season 6 move forward, there have to be major questions for Maggie Bell’s future. Take, for example, if there’s going to be a chance for her to become the full-time guardian of Ella.

At the end of this past episode, Charlotte Sullivan’s character of Jessica died; before that happened, she made Missy Peregrym’s character a temporary guardian. We know that Maggie was already exploring becoming a mom, but this is everything coming together all at once. What will it mean? Well, it’s pretty clear that she is going to have a ton to think about…

In speaking about this further to TV Insider, here is some of what Peregrym had to say:

“What I was really excited about was that there was a space for Maggie to explore motherhood and what it means to care deeply for somebody outside of work. When we started the show, I had a husband, but he had already passed … And so I was really looking for something to do where there was that vulnerability for Maggie.

“[Moving forward,] there’s going to be a bit of conflict in terms of legal issues and how far can I take this. I think there’s going to be a moral dilemma of the fact that I’m in a dangerous job and I could lose my life, and is it right to put a little child through that a second time? … But I love her and I’ve known her and I want to take care of her. My heart is with her, so I’m excited to see where that goes.”

It would not surprise us in the event that this is an arc that lasts now for the rest of the season — but we hope that by the end of the finale, things are a little more solidified. If Maggie is going to be a parent to Ella, it’s our hope that she can offer some stability and not have to endure some insanely long battle for custody.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

